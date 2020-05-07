Lakeland PBS

DNR Sets Guidelines For Fishing Opener Due to COVID-19

Nathan Green — May. 6 2020

The Minnesota fishing opener is now only three days away, and this Saturday will kick off fishing for walleye, bass, trout in lakes, and northern pike. The opener is a time-honored tradition in the state, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is making sure anglers approach the fishing opener differently this year due to COVID-19.

Anglers need to make sure to maintain appropriate social distancing by staying at least six feet from people from other households. This is essential at boat launches, shore fishing areas, and fishing piers. The DNR is also encouraging anglers to buy their fishing licenses early and consider buying them online and then saving that license on your phone. Also, usual available amenities like courtesy docks or access points might not be open due to an overall lack of spring maintenance.

But the most important point that the DNR is making this year is to make sure Minnesotans fish close to home. The guidelines suggest not going anywhere that requires you to stay overnight and to bring all the supplies with you, as well as only going as far as you can travel and returning on a single tank of gas.

