DNR Selling 16 Parcels Of Land

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will offer 16 parcels for sale in three public oral bid auctions in October and November.

The properties include unimproved recreational land in Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Fillmore, Hennepin, Houston, Itasca, Kanabec, Lake, Mille Lacs, and Wadena counties.

Property information, auction instructions and a map of the parcels can be found on the DNR’s land sale webpage.

People can also call 651-259-5432, 888-646-6367 or email min.landsale@state.mn.us for more information.