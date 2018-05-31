Lakeland PBS
DNR Seeks Public Comment on Expanded Use of Crosslake Game Refuge

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 31 2018
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking that anyone who is interested in the Crosslake Game Refuge can comment on a proposal to expand its current uses to allow archery hunting for wild turkey. Anyone is invited to comment through July 15.

According to a press release, “With the growing number of wild turkeys in the area, we’ve seen an uptick in the number of people interested in harvesting a wild turkey,” said Brainerd area wildlife manager Christine Reisz. “Before we expand the use to include spring and fall turkey hunts, we want to hear from the public about how their public land resources are managed.”

A public open house with the DNR wildlife staff is scheduled for June 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road, Crosslake.

There will be no formal presentation at the meeting so attendees can arrive at any time to ask questions to DNR wildlife staff.

The game refuge is currently open to trapping and archery hunting for both deer and bear.

Public comments can be submitted in writing at the open house. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to submit comments by email to brainerd.wildlife@state.mn.us, or by mail to: DNR Brainerd Area Wildlife, 1601 Minnesota Drive, Brainerd, MN  56401.

