DNR Seeking People to Serve on Fisheries Input Groups for 2 Area Lakes

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking people to serve on two fisheries input groups. One group is for Lake Winnibigoshish in Itasca and Cass counties, and the other is for Rainy Lake along the northern border with Canada.

According to a press release, the DNR is looking for people with a range of perspectives and experiences, including local fishing guides, local anglers, anglers from across Minnesota, local businesses and local resorts, and water-based businesses.

The groups work closely with the DNR to provide input on fisheries management activities on these lakes, including any activities that are authorized, licensed, permitted, or otherwise regulated or managed by the state.

Minnesotans can apply on the DNR website through Tuesday, June 24th to serve on the fisheries input groups for Lake Winnibigoshish or Rainy Lake.