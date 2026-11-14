DNR Seeking Info on Bear Den Locations Around Brainerd, Grand Rapids, Duluth

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking people in and around the Brainerd, Grand Rapids, and Duluth areas to report the locations where they encounter bear dens.

According to a press release, bear researchers with the DNR and the University of Minnesota Duluth hope to fit additional bears with GPS-tracking collars this winter in an effort to document their movements in both rural and urban areas.

The purpose of the research is to assess the age of first reproduction within the study areas and monitor bear populations. The age of first reproduction appears to be changing in some parts of Minnesota, and the DNR is asking for the public’s help with their studies to understand how and why these changes are happening to help humans and bears coexist as well as possible.

Hunters or other outdoor recreationists are being asked to obtain a GPS location of any bear den they come across, if possible, and call the bear researchers in Grand Rapids at either 218-328-8879 or 218-328-8874. The DNR says pictures taken from a safe distance are also helpful.

The bear sightings tool and more information on bear management can be found on the DNR website.