Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

DNR Accepting Comments On Proposed Electric Transmission Line And Substation

Jun. 24 2019

The Department of Natural Resource are seeking comments for Great River Energy proposed electric transmission line and substation.

The 14-mile, 69-kilovolt transmission line would connect to a new substation built by North Itasca Electric Cooperative northeast of Brush Shanty Lake, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The project would address low voltage concerns and electrical reliability and provide capacity for growth in the project area according to the DNR.

The Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through July 24 on an environmental assessment worksheet for the proposed electric transmission line and substation in Itasca County.

The environmental assessment worksheet can be viewed  here

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Lakes In Good Condition For The Fishing Opener

Volunteers Move Bog In Gilbert Lake

D.N.R. Issues Permit For Gilbert Lake Association To Remove Floating Bog

Burning Restricted As Fire Danger Rises To “Very High” In Bemidji

Latest Story

Engelking Appointed District Court Judge In The Seventh Judicial District

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan filled the open spot in the seventh judicial district vacancy today. Matthew Engelking
Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Latest Stories

Engelking Appointed District Court Judge In The Seventh Judicial District

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

BSU Hosts 42nd Annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament

Posted on Jun. 22 2019

Drug Bust In Red Lake Leads To Arrest Of Two People, Meth Seized

Posted on Jun. 22 2019

Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges After Bust In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 22 2019

State Legislators Meet With Public In Town Hall Meeting In Menahga

Posted on Jun. 22 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate