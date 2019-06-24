DNR Accepting Comments On Proposed Electric Transmission Line And Substation

The Department of Natural Resource are seeking comments for Great River Energy proposed electric transmission line and substation.

The 14-mile, 69-kilovolt transmission line would connect to a new substation built by North Itasca Electric Cooperative northeast of Brush Shanty Lake, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The project would address low voltage concerns and electrical reliability and provide capacity for growth in the project area according to the DNR.

The Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through July 24 on an environmental assessment worksheet for the proposed electric transmission line and substation in Itasca County.

The environmental assessment worksheet can be viewed here