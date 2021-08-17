DNR Seeking Comment on Proposed Sunfish Regulation Changes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is on the second and final year of their Quality Sunfish Initiative, which was put in place to protect and improve the sizes of sunfish.

The DNR has proposed the new regulations on 52 lakes. Under the proposal, sunfish bag limits would be reduced from the statewide limit of 20 sunfish to five on some lakes and 10 on others.

The DNR has opened a survey to gather the public’s opinion, which can be found here. It’s also recommended you check the daily limit for all panfish before heading out to the lake.

