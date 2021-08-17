Lakeland PBS

DNR Seeking Comment on Proposed Sunfish Regulation Changes

Lakeland News — Aug. 16 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is on the second and final year of their Quality Sunfish Initiative, which was put in place to protect and improve the sizes of sunfish.

The DNR has proposed the new regulations on 52 lakes. Under the proposal, sunfish bag limits would be reduced from the statewide limit of 20 sunfish to five on some lakes and 10 on others.

The DNR has opened a survey to gather the public’s opinion, which can be found here. It’s also recommended you check the daily limit for all panfish before heading out to the lake.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Starry Trek Seeks Volunteers to Search for Aquatic Invasive Species

North Country Park Fire in Bemidji Considered Accidental

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Offering Ways to Earn Firearms Safety Certification

MPCA Reports More Spills Along Line 3 Construction Route

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.