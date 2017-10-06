DNR Seeking Assistance Maintaining Water Accesses In Beltrami County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Parks and Trails Division is looking for any individual or organization interested in assisting the DNR in maintaining 26 public water accesses in Beltrami County in 2018.

According to a press release, maintenance activities would begin May 1 until Sept. 30, 2018. Activities include, mowing, removing litter, branches and other debris; and reporting any damages at the sites to the DNR.

The 29 public water access sites are split into 10 bidding groups. Anyone interested can bid on one, some or all of the bid groups, and must bid on all sites within one group.

Here are a list of the groups:

· Blackduck River PWA.

· Balm Lake, Dellwater Lake, Sandy Lake (West) and Island Lake.

· Little Buzzle Lake, Whitefish Lake and Deer Lake.

· Iron Bridge Hwy. 7 (Mississippi River).

· Northwoods Lake Bemidji, Big Bass Lake.

· Grace Lake, Wolf Lake and County 25 (Mississippi River).

· Lake Campbell, Turtle Lake, Beltrami Lake and Turtle River Lake.

· Rabideau Lake, North Twin Lake, Moose Lake, County 20 (Turtle River).

· Lake Puposky (East) and Lake Julia.

· Gull Lake, Sandy Lake (East) Medicine Lake, Blackduck Lake (East and West).

The bidding deadline is Oct. 27 2017.

For more information, contact John Steward, Parks and Trails assistant area supervisor, 218-308-2366 or john.steward@state.mn.us.