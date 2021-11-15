Lakeland PBS

DNR Seeking Applicants to Serve on Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee

Chris BurnsNov. 15 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in serving on the department’s Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee to apply by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Preventing the spread of starry stonewart, invasive carp, zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, and other invasive plants and animals is of critical environmental, recreational and economic importance to the aquatic invasive species advisory committee.

The committee is made up of 15 members. The DNR is seeking five new members to join to committee with term lengths of three years. This committee was established in 2013 to help guide the DNR’s AIS prevention and management activities. Members are charged with providing advice and diverse perspectives on programmatic direction, emerging research needs, communications, and funding strategies.

The committee gathers eight times per year online or in central Minnesota.

Appointees may request mileage reimbursement for in-person meetings, but members are not eligible for per diem. Members must abide by requirements pertaining to potential conflicts of interest. Advisory committee members can expect a commitment of six to sixteen hours per month during their terms.

