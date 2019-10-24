Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

DNR Says Smart Safety Choices May Have Saved Brainerd Area Duck Hunters’ Lives

Rachel JohnsonOct. 24 2019

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that smart safety choices may have saved the lives of four duck hunters when their boat capsized on a Brainerd area lake earlier in October.

After spending the early-morning hours in a duck blind, Brooke Waldorf, Cody Lisson, Alec Stark, and Raymond Rohl packed up their 16-foot boat and headed towards the access on North Long Lake when their boat started taking on water caused by high winds. The four hunters decided that the boat would not be able to make it shore and jumped in the water. All four hunters were wearing life jackets, which the DNR says may have saved their lives.

“Without the life jackets, we wouldn’t have been able to swim back. And had we not already been wearing them, there wouldn’t have been time to put them on,” said Stark, 24. “The shock of the cold water – you can’t even think. You’re just trying to breathe.”

As soon as the hunters made it to shallow water, Stark used his cellphone to call 911. All four hunters exhibited signs of hypothermia and were transported to the hospital by North Memorial Ambulance. The Crow Wing County Recreational Division and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Eric Sullivan also assisted at the scene.

“This story easily could have had a different and tragic ending,” Sullivan said. “Their preparation on the front end likely saved their lives. They wore their life jackets and had a safety plan to deal with the extreme conditions. And when it became necessary to put their plan into action, they executed it by leaving most of their equipment behind and using their duck decoys for additional flotation.”

According to the DNR, nine people have died so far this year in boating accidents, which is the fewest since 2010. While most boating-related incidents occur during the summer months, a higher percentage of those that occur during the cold-water season are fatal. DNR safety officials say anyone who boats during the cold-water season should wear a life jacket (foam is better than inflatable), file a float plan, carry a communications device to call for help, and be prepared to deal with an unforeseen incident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Rachel Johnson

By — Rachel Johnson

Lakeland News Lead Reporter

Related Posts

Future Region 5 Children’s Museum Location Narrowed To Two Possible Sites

West Nile Virus Found In Ruffed Grouse In Minnesota, But Results Show Some Are Able To Survive

We Rock The Spectrum Provides A Kid’s Gym For Children With Autism

Community Helps Put On Paul Bunyan Land’s “Hidden Hollows” Event

Latest Story

MnDOT Urges Motorists And Pedestrians To Use Caution During The Fall

https://youtu.be/Xd0j2dRSJrI/youtube] The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging pedestrians and motorists to be extra cautious this
Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Latest Stories

MnDOT Urges Motorists And Pedestrians To Use Caution During The Fall

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

A Male Body Found In Polk County Lake

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Bemidji Girls Soccer Gets First-Ever Goal At State Tournament

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Bemidji Volleyball Beats Big Lake In 5 To Advance In Playoffs

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Marinucci Resigns as Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Coach

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.