DNR Says Ruffed Grouse Counts High in Minnesota

It could be another good year for grouse hunters in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that Minnesota’s ruffed grouse spring population counts are similar to last year, making it the highest point estimate reported in 50 years.

The DNR and its partners use spring drumming counts to help monitor the ruffed grouse breeding population through time. Drumming is a low sound produced by males as they beat their wings rapidly and in increasing frequency to signal the location of their territory. Drumming displays also attract females that are ready to begin nesting.

Ruffed grouse populations are surveyed by counting the number of male ruffed grouse drums on established routes throughout the state’s forested regions.

The recent grouse population trend includes a low point in the cycle in 2021 that was not as low as previous lows, followed by the highest peak this year since 1972. Warm temperatures and dry conditions that favor high nest success and chick survival the last few years may partly explain the quicker-than-expected rise to peak levels in the 10-year cycle.

Snow conditions also were favorable for roosting throughout much of the core of grouse range during the winters of 2021-22 and 2022-23, followed by unusually warm temperatures last winter.

The most recent ruffed grouse survey from the DNR can be found on their website.