DNR Says Minnesota’s Moose Population Remains Stable

Minnesota’s moose population is remaining stable.

According to the results of the Minnesota DNR’s 2025 population survey, the recent moose population estimate is approximately 4,040 animals. Results continue to suggest that after a steep decline from a population estimate of approximately 8,000 in 2009, Minnesota’s moose population appears to have stabilized and has fluctuated around 3,700 animals in recent years.

While recent estimates suggest continued stability in the population and reproductive success, DNR researchers point out that Minnesota moose remain at risk. Presently, the long-term survey trends indicate the moose population has declined approximately 60% since the mid-2000s. DNR officials say climate change, parasites, and predator impacts on calf survival all play a part in the long-term survival of the moose population.