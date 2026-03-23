DNR Says Minnesota Moose Population Relatively Stable, But Risks Still Remain

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say Minnesota’s moose population remains relatively stable.

According to the DNR’s 2026 population survey, the most recent Minnesota moose population estimate is approximately 4,470 animals. DNR officials say results suggest that after a steep decline from a population estimate of 8,000 in 2009, Minnesota’s moose population appears to have somewhat leveled, fluctuating around 3,700 animals in recent years.

Despite recent estimates suggesting relative stability in the population and reproductive success, Minnesota DNR researchers point out that Minnesota moose remain at risk. Climate change, parasites, habitat loss, and predator impacts on calf survival all play a part in the long-term survival of the moose population.