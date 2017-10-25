DONATE

DNR Revamps Web Page Dedicated To Chronic Wasting Disease

Josh Peterson
Oct. 25 2017
The cool and crisp weather is just another sign that the deer hunting opener is right around the corner, and with the previous mild winters, hunters are expected to experience a great hunting season.

With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hopes to test as many deer as possible in key locations for chronic wasting disease. With signs of the illness showing up in spots around the state, getting deer tested is crucial.

To help raise awareness about chronic wasting disease the Minnesota DNR launched a new mobile friendly web page so that hunters, no matter what their region, can find a testing location for their deer.

While making it more efficient for hunters to get their deer tested, the key for the DNR is to get hunters to know the area where they are hunting.

With the season fast approaching, the DNR says that testing results should be made available shortly after the hunting opener.

In the Brainerd area, there are 19 CWD testing locations.

For more information and the CWD maps, please follow this link: http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/cwd/index.html

