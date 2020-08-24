DNR Responding to Chronic Wasting Disease with Socially Distanced Adaptations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has made several changes to this year’s deer hunting regulations in an effort to manage chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Minnesota’s wild deer.

CWD sampling is voluntary for 2020, with hunters submitting samples from their deer at unstaffed sampling stations that facilitate social distancing during the pandemic. According to DNR officials, hunters will also find a new management zone and new surveillance areas in the regulations, after CWD was detected in wild and farmed deer in new areas.

Deer harvested in the disease management zones or control zone will have self-service sampling stations available for all seasons. Any hunter who has harvested a deer in a CWD surveillance area can get their deer tested when self-service sampling stations are not available.

“We are committed to keeping our wild deer healthy, while also facilitating social distancing for hunters and our staff,” said Michelle Carstensen, DNR’s wildlife health program supervisor. “Deer hunters are essential in our surveillance efforts. They’ve been great partners, and we’re confident that their continued participation will help us collect the needed samples to detect disease on the landscape.”

Full lists of self-service sampling stations, as well as dumpster locations to assist with carcass movement restrictions, will be available here.

