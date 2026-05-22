DNR Reports Decline in Boating Related Fatalities but Urges Public to Remain Responsible

The Memorial Day holiday weekend marks the first time many anglers launch their boats since the previous year, as many will spend the weekend hitting the lakes to enjoy all that Minnesota summer has to offer. In recent years, Minnesota’s waterways have been busier than ever with anglers, paddlers, and recreational boaters. The Minnesota DNR reports that there have been fewer boating related fatalities in recent years, but it is up to everyone to act responsibly when out on the water.

The DNR recommends being sure to wear your life jacket, always engage your engine cut off switch, and to leave alcohol on shore.

There were nine boating related deaths in both 2023 and 2024, seven deaths in 2025, and this year has already seen its first fatality.