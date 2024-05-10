DNR Reminding Anglers to Help Prevent Spread of Aquatic Invasive Species

With more than 500,000 Minnesotans expected to take part in this year’s fishing opener across the state, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials are reminding anglers to follow state laws to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

AIS watercraft inspectors will be out on many lakes, but DNR officials say there are some simple things you should do to help in the battle with invasive species.

“Clean, drain, dispose. So make sure your boat, your trailer, your gear is clean, doesn’t have any aquatic plants or mud attached to it,” explained Kelly Pennington, Minnesota DNR Aquatic Invasive Species Unit Supervisor. “Remember to pull your drain plug and drain the water out of your bait bucket, anything else that might be holding water. And finally, dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.”

Before heading out on the water for the fishing opener, DNR safety officials say anglers should already have several things in order.

“Anglers should keep four topics in mind when they head out,” said DNR Conservation Officer Mike Lerchen. “Number one is that they have an angling license. Two is that they’re aware of any special regulations on lakes they may fish. Three is that they have their their boat currently registered. And four is that they have the safety equipment for the boat and people in the boat.”

The 2024 Minnesota fishing opener begins at midnight on Saturday, May 11.