Lakeland PBS

DNR Releases Preliminary Results from White-Tailed Deer Pesticide Study

Nick UrsiniMar. 2 2021

800 deer spleens were collected, and the preliminary data showed 61 percent of samples indicated exposure to neonicotinoids, a popular pesticide used for insect control, gardens, and crops.

The DNR asked hunters to harvest spleens from deer they caught. The data comes from spleens harvested in the fall of 2019.

This upcoming fall, the DNR is planning additional sampling to explore future research options on neonicotinoids in wildlife.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Discusses Permanent Fish House Removal for Season

DNR Reminding Public of Fish House Removal Deadlines

Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Seeks Help Preparing for Extreme Weather

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.