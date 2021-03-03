DNR Releases Preliminary Results from White-Tailed Deer Pesticide Study

Click to print (Opens in new window)

800 deer spleens were collected, and the preliminary data showed 61 percent of samples indicated exposure to neonicotinoids, a popular pesticide used for insect control, gardens, and crops.

The DNR asked hunters to harvest spleens from deer they caught. The data comes from spleens harvested in the fall of 2019.

This upcoming fall, the DNR is planning additional sampling to explore future research options on neonicotinoids in wildlife.

