DNR Providing Minnesota State Parks with All-Terrain Track Chairs

Minnesota State Parks are to have all-terrain track chairs starting today, thanks to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

A recent release states that the DNR has recently partnered with the Minnesota Council on Disability and local governments in order to expand access at Minnesota state parks and trails.

Starting today, visitors with mobility disabilities will have the opportunity to use the new all-terrain track chairs or an adaptive beach chair at six Minnesota state parks. These all-terrain chairs and adaptive beach chairs will help visitors with these disabilities to be able to explore non-accessible trails and other areas within the state parks.

Track chairs are currently available at Crow Wing State Park and will be available at Lake Bemidji State Park in mid-June. The MN DNR states that adaptive equipment is also available for use in both local and regional parks and trails throughout the state, including Olmstead County Parks and the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. Adaptive beach chairs are available at McCarthy Beach State Park.

“Minnesota state parks are for everyone to enjoy, regardless of age or ability,” Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Assistant Commissioner Shannon Lotthammer said. “Adaptive equipment like these all-terrain track chairs allows visitors to explore the great outdoors. Along with other parks and trails providers across the state—like our partners in Olmsted County and the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center—we hope to provide a system of adaptive-supported recreation opportunities, from backyard to backcountry.”

“We know spending time in nature provides significant health and wellness benefits to people,” MCD Executive Director David Dively said. “Providing adaptive equipment like the track chairs for visitors to use is critical to ensuring all Minnesotans have access to these outdoor opportunities and furthers our work to ensure Minnesotans with disabilities can live, work, and play in the communities they choose.”

More information can be found on the DNR’s website.

