DNR Proposes New 10-Year Plan To Manage Deer Population

Nathan Green
Apr. 9 2018
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has proposed a new 10-year-plan to manage the state’s deer population.

The plan sets a statewide harvest goal of 200,000 deer, about 25,000 below what the state’s largest deer group wants. Leaders of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association have said a harvest closer to 225,000 would provide enough opportunities for hunters while balancing landowners’ interests.

The DNR says the plan allows for more citizen input in deer management. DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr says the goal is to support hunting traditions, better engage the public, and to maintain “sustainable, healthy deer populations throughout Minnesota.”

The DNR will take online public coments on the plan through May 9th. The agency also will hold 35 public meetings in April around Minnesota.

