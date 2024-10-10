DNR Pilot Receives Minor Injuries After Plane Crashes into Lake Near Remer

A Minnesota DNR pilot crashed a fire suppression plane into a lake near Remer on Tuesday but escaped with only minor injuries.

According to a press release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, the pilot was completing a proficiency flight, which are completed routinely to meet minimum flight hours each month, when the plane crashed into Inguadona Lake. Several witnesses were able to rescue and retrieve the pilot from the wreckage.

The pilot, who is a 56-year-old man from Texas, was treated on the scene for minor injuries. He was the only person in the lane.

Recovery efforts to retrieve the aircraft and components are ongoing.