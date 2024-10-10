Oct 10, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

DNR Pilot Receives Minor Injuries After Plane Crashes into Lake Near Remer

Remer Plane Crash Float Tow

A piece of a plane that crashed into Inguadona Lake in rural Remer on Tuesday being towed (Credit: Vern Wagner)

A Minnesota DNR pilot crashed a fire suppression plane into a lake near Remer on Tuesday but escaped with only minor injuries.

According to a press release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, the pilot was completing a proficiency flight, which are completed routinely to meet minimum flight hours each month, when the plane crashed into Inguadona Lake. Several witnesses were able to rescue and retrieve the pilot from the wreckage.

The pilot, who is a 56-year-old man from Texas, was treated on the scene for minor injuries. He was the only person in the lane.

Recovery efforts to retrieve the aircraft and components are ongoing.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

More Details Released on Deaths at Vacation Home Near Breezy Point

Crime

Red Lake Woman Sentenced to 15 Months Following Death of a Child in Her Care

Community

Annual Candlelight Vigil in Brainerd Honors Victims of Domestic Violence

Community

Historic Rabideau CCC Camp Near Blackduck Finishes Summer Tours for Year