DNR Participating in Operation Dry Water Over 4th of July Weekend

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is increasing patrols for impaired boaters over the long 4th of July weekend.

Officers will be out as part of Operation Dry Water, with a goal of making the water safer for everyone by removing anyone operating under the influence.

A press release from the DNR says in Minnesota and across the nation, boating while intoxicated is the leading contributing factor to boating accidents and fatalities. While many boaters do the right thing by leaving alcohol on shore, dozens of them are arrested for boating while intoxicated each year in the days surrounding the 4th of July.

“If you’re under the influence and operating a boat or vehicle, we will find you,” said MN DNR Marine Unit Lieutenant Eric Sullivan at a press conference held Wednesday. “There are no warnings and no second chances. You will be arrested, you will go to jail, and you will face serious consequences.”

DNR officials say Minnesota has particularly strong laws related to boating while intoxicated. Anyone convicted of operating under the influence—whether they’re operating a boat, motor vehicle, or recreational vehicle—loses their privilege to operate those machines.