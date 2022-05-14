Lakeland PBS

DNR Officials Give Update on State of Fisheries Ahead of Opening Weekend

Chaz MootzMay. 13 2022

Governor Tim Walz, along with several Minnesota DNR officials, met at Norway Beach on Cass Lake on the eve of the 2022 Opening Fishing Weekend to discuss different ways to improve fishing in the state.

Topics discussed included how to combat invasive species in area lakes, how to preserve spawning locations that have been affected by shoreline development, and how to keep bait shops open while also maintaining the tight regulations that have been set when trapping minnows and other bait fish.

Walz will head out on Lake Winnibigoshish with Grand Rapids fishing guide Tom Neustrom on Saturday morning. It will be the first-time ever that a Minnesota governor is fishing on Lake Winnie on opening weekend.

By — Chaz Mootz

