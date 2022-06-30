Lakeland PBS

DNR, Mille Lacs Band Partner to Tell Stories of St. Croix State Park Land

Lakeland News — Jun. 29 2022

Walter F. Mondale Visitor Center at St. Croix State Park (Credit: Minnesota DNR)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has partnered with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the local community to tell the stories of those who have lived and worked on the land that St. Croix State Park now encompasses.

The Walter F. Mondale Visitor Center at the park in Hinckley has undergone renovations to upgrade and modernize the facility, while providing innovative and accessible learning opportunities that showcase the stories of the land and its inhabitants over time.

“I think this is a really neat example of bringing a whole bunch of pieces together, from valuing the natural resources that are here and protecting those to interpreting those for people, interpreting the history of a site for people, and creating a recreational area,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Director of Parks and Trails. “It all really comes together here and that’s outstanding.”

The center celebrates the legacy of the late Walter Mondale, a former U.S. Senator and Vice President and lifelong champion of the river.

