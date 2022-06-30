DNR, Mille Lacs Band Partner to Tell Stories of St. Croix State Park Land

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has partnered with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the local community to tell the stories of those who have lived and worked on the land that St. Croix State Park now encompasses.

The Walter F. Mondale Visitor Center at the park in Hinckley has undergone renovations to upgrade and modernize the facility, while providing innovative and accessible learning opportunities that showcase the stories of the land and its inhabitants over time.

“I think this is a really neat example of bringing a whole bunch of pieces together, from valuing the natural resources that are here and protecting those to interpreting those for people, interpreting the history of a site for people, and creating a recreational area,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Director of Parks and Trails. “It all really comes together here and that’s outstanding.”

The center celebrates the legacy of the late Walter Mondale, a former U.S. Senator and Vice President and lifelong champion of the river.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today