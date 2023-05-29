DNR Looking for Feedback on Updated Red Lake Wildlife Management Area Plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for the public’s feedback on the Red Lake Wildlife Management Area in regards to a draft update on the WMA’s master plan.

The Red Lake WMA consists of 324,000 acres of state wildlife management area within the Beltrami Island State Forest. The input will be used to help guide the management of the popular hunting, fishing, and wildlife-watching destination in northwestern Minnesota.

Charlie Tucker with the Red Lake WMA says that public input is important as they update the plan. He also added that the previous plan was developed back in 1980 and that they would like the update to reflect the public’s current values and attitudes about how the land should be managed in the future.

The updated master plan will be used to guide the management of the area’s unique forests and peatlands. It will also include management goals, objectives, and strategies for the area throughout the next 10 years.

The draft master plan update can be viewed on the DNR website. The public can comment on the plan at an in-person open house, which will run from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6th at the Big Big SRA Visitor Center in Waskish, or through a webinar from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8th on the Red Lake WMA page of the DNR website.

Input can also be given through the Engage with DNR website, emailing redlake.wildlife@state.mn.us, or by mailing comments to Red Lake WMA Master Plan, Fish and Wildlife Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155. Feedback on the draft plan will be accepted through Tuesday, June 20th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today