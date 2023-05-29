Lakeland PBS

DNR Looking for Feedback on Updated Red Lake Wildlife Management Area Plan

Lakeland News — May. 29 2023

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for the public’s feedback on the Red Lake Wildlife Management Area in regards to a draft update on the WMA’s master plan.

The Red Lake WMA consists of 324,000 acres of state wildlife management area within the Beltrami Island State Forest. The input will be used to help guide the management of the popular hunting, fishing, and wildlife-watching destination in northwestern Minnesota.

Charlie Tucker with the Red Lake WMA says that public input is important as they update the plan. He also added that the previous plan was developed back in 1980 and that they would like the update to reflect the public’s current values and attitudes about how the land should be managed in the future.

The updated master plan will be used to guide the management of the area’s unique forests and peatlands. It will also include management goals, objectives, and strategies for the area throughout the next 10 years.

The draft master plan update can be viewed on the DNR website. The public can comment on the plan at an in-person open house, which will run from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6th at the Big Big SRA Visitor Center in Waskish, or through a webinar from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8th on the Red Lake WMA page of the DNR website.

Input can also be given through the Engage with DNR website, emailing redlake.wildlife@state.mn.us, or by mailing comments to Red Lake WMA Master Plan, Fish and Wildlife Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155. Feedback on the draft plan will be accepted through Tuesday, June 20th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

DNR Urges Boating Safety During Memorial Day Weekend

Public Input Sought on Crow Wing River Comprehensive Watershed Plan

MN Loon Restoration Program Coordinator Discusses Efforts to Reduce Loon Mortality

Northwoods Experience: DNR, Area Businesses Give Advice to Anglers for Upcoming Fishing Opener

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.