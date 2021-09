Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources kicked off its Climate Week by taking out ash trees infected with the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) and replacing them with healthy ones. They stressed the importance of trees in the DNR’s fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

