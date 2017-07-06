DNR Is Upgrading System For Hunting And Fishing Licenses

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting to roll out their new electronic license system in the spring of 2020.

The new system will not only save the agency as much as $1.5 million but customers will see more efficiency as well. Users will be able to more easily purchase licenses and tags online and record their harvests from any mobile device or computer 24/7.

Plans for the new system started in May and over the next few years decisions on vendor, design and implementation will be achieved.

The DNR sells about 1.5 million fishing licenses and 580,000 hunting and trapping licenses.