DNR Invites Public To Discuss Deer At Bemidji Open House

The Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to join the discussion on deer. A meeting about deer is scheduled for Thursday, March 21st from 6pm to 8pm in the Bemidji City Hall.

This local, open-house-style meeting is a way to encourage discussions about deer and deer management, enhance local relationships and foster two-way communication between the DNR and the public. The DNR began the meetings last year with the release of its statewide deer management plan.

In addition to discussing general concerns about deer, individuals can ask DNR staff about last year’s harvest data, share observations, discuss potential season changes and get a preview of the Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan that has been updated since the 2010 edition and will be formally released in April. Season changes include a proposed statewide youth deer hunting season.

No formal presentations have been planned; people can arrive any time during the scheduled meeting time.

The DNR will provide further online feedback opportunities for the public, with surveys that will cover chronic wasting disease management alternatives, perception of local deer populations, and potential hunting season changes for deer and other species. The survey addressing CWD will be available online at mndnr.gov/deerplan in late March. Online feedback opportunities concerning deer perceptions and season changes will be available in early April.

The DNR encourages anyone who can’t attend the meeting to contact Dave Rave, Bemidji area wildlife supervisor, dave.rave@state.mn.us, 218-308-2336, for additional information or to address any questions about deer management.