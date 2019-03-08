Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

DNR Invites Public To Discuss Deer At Bemidji Open House

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 8 2019
Leave a Comment

The Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to join the discussion on deer. A meeting about deer is scheduled for Thursday, March 21st from 6pm to 8pm in the Bemidji City Hall.

This local, open-house-style meeting is a way to encourage discussions about deer and deer management, enhance local relationships and foster two-way communication between the DNR and the public. The DNR began the meetings last year with the release of its statewide deer management plan.

In addition to discussing general concerns about deer, individuals can ask DNR staff about last year’s harvest data, share observations, discuss potential season changes and get a preview of the Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan that has been updated since the 2010 edition and will be formally released in April. Season changes include a proposed statewide youth deer hunting season.

No formal presentations have been planned; people can arrive any time during the scheduled meeting time.

The DNR will provide further online feedback opportunities for the public, with surveys that will cover chronic wasting disease management alternatives, perception of local deer populations, and potential hunting season changes for deer and other species. The survey addressing CWD will be available online at mndnr.gov/deerplan in late March. Online feedback opportunities concerning deer perceptions and season changes will be available in early April.

The DNR encourages anyone who can’t attend the meeting to contact Dave Rave, Bemidji area wildlife supervisor, dave.rave@state.mn.us, 218-308-2336, for additional information or to address any questions about deer management.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Kids & Company Provides Activities When School Is Out In Bemidji

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Hosting Sleigh Rides For Food Shelf Fundraiser

Property Management, Homeowners Settle In Bemidji Housing Discrimination Case

Generous Donation Gives Bemidji State’s Music Department A New Grand Piano

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
Al Martin said

Wonderful that so many people are working for this! For too long as a society w... Read More

Avatar
Andrea Rusk said

Great story Rachel; thanks for covering this amazing event!... Read More

Avatar
Dave said

What is taking so long to charge that murderer. I used to work with one of the v... Read More

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Latest Story

Another Roundabout Is Coming To Brainerd

Whether you love them or hate them another roundabout is on its way to Brainerd. In January, the Brainerd city council approved a project to put
Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Another Roundabout Is Coming To Brainerd

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Bridges Career Exploration Day Brings Thousands Of Students From 26 School Districts To Brainerd

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Crosby Man Charged With 10 Felonies For Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Falls To Hibbing In Section 7AAA Championship

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Gets Win Against Goodridge/G-G

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate