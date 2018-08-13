DNR Invites Public To Deer Open Houses
Anyone interested in deer can talk with area wildlife managers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at meetings scheduled across the state. The meetings are meant to encourage discussions about deer and deer management, enhance local relationships and foster two-way communication.
These area-level engagement meetings organized by the DNR are one of the first steps identified for implementing the state’s new White-tailed Deer Management Plan.
”The format of the meetings will be similar to the ones held in April, when our draft plan was released,” said Erik Thorson, DNR acting big game program leader. “The focus this time will be on the upcoming deer season, progress in meeting population goals, local DNR management efforts and listening to citizen suggestions on improving deer management.”
These local open-house style meetings will provide hunters and others interested in deer a forum for sharing their observations, talking to DNR wildlife managers, reviewing new deer-related information – including the final deer plan – and discussing options for the future. No formal presentations have been planned, so people can arrive any time during the scheduled meeting times.
The DNR encourages anyone who can’t attend a scheduled meeting to contact a local wildlife manager for additional information or to address any questions about deer management. A list of area wildlife offices is available online at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife.
More information about the state’s deer management plan is available at mndnr.gov/deerplan.
Meeting details
- Aitkin: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, Aitkin Area Office, 1200 Minnesota Ave.
- Altura: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, Whitewater Wildlife Management Area Headquarters, 15035 Highway 74.
- Baudette: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, Baudette High School AV Room, 236 15th Ave. SW.
- Bemidji: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, Bemidji City Hall, 317 4th St. NW.
- Brainerd: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, Brainerd area DNR Office, 1601 Minnesota Drive.
- Cambridge: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, Cambridge area DNR Office, 800 Oak Savanna Lane SW.
- Cloquet: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, Cloquet Area DNR Office, 1604 Highway 33 S.
- Detroit Lakes: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, Detroit Lakes Area DNR Office Conference Room, 14583 County Highway 19.
- Fergus Falls: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, Fergus Falls Office DNR Conference Room, 1509 1st Ave. N.
- Forest Lake: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, Carlos Avery WMA Headquarters, 5463 W. Broadway Ave.
- Glenwood: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, Glenwood DNR Office Conference Room, 23070 N. Lakeshore Drive.
- Grand Rapids: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, Grand Rapids Regional DNR Office, 1201 East Highway 2.
- International Falls: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, International Falls Area DNR Office, 392 East Highway 11.
- Lake Bronson: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, Lake Bronson State Park Visitor’s Center, 3793 230th St.
- Little Falls: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, Little Falls Area DNR Office, 16543 Haven Road.
- McIntosh: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, McIntosh Community Center, 240 Cleveland Ave. SW.
- Middle River: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, Thief Lake Area DNR Office, 42280 240th Ave. NE.
- Minneota: 7-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, Southwest Sportsmen’s Club, 3467 State Highway 68.
- New London: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, DNR Wildlife Office (Sibley State Park), 398 Sibley Park Road.
- Onamia: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, Mille Lacs WMA Headquarters, 29172 100th Ave.
- Park Rapids: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, Park Rapids Area Library, 210 W. 1st St.
- Rochester: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, Willow Creek Middle School Cafeteria, 615 7th St. SW.
- Roseau: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, Roseau County Courthouse, 606 5th Ave. SW.
- Rosemount: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, Vermillion WMA Office, 15325 Babcock Ave.
- Sauk Rapids: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, Sauk Rapids Area DNR Office, 1035 S. Benton Drive.
- Shakopee: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, Shakopee Area DNR Office, 7050 East Highway 101.
- Slayton: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, Slayton Pizza Ranch, 2306 Broadway Ave.
- St. Paul: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road.
- Thief River Falls: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, TRF Joint Operations Conference Room, 246 125th Ave. NE.
- Tower: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, Tower Area DNR Office, 650 Highway 169.
- Two Harbors: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, Two Harbors Area DNR Office, 1568 Highway 2.
- Warroad: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, Warroad DNR Forestry meeting room, 804 Cherne Drive NE.
- Waterville: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, Waterville Fish Hatchery, 50317 Fish Hatchery Road.
- Watson: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, Appleton/Lac qui Parle DNR Headquarters, 14047 20th St. NW.
- Windom: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, Windom Community Center, 1750 Cottonwood Lake Drive.
