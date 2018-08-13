DNR Invites Public To Deer Open Houses

Anyone interested in deer can talk with area wildlife managers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at meetings scheduled across the state. The meetings are meant to encourage discussions about deer and deer management, enhance local relationships and foster two-way communication.

These area-level engagement meetings organized by the DNR are one of the first steps identified for implementing the state’s new White-tailed Deer Management Plan.

”The format of the meetings will be similar to the ones held in April, when our draft plan was released,” said Erik Thorson, DNR acting big game program leader. “The focus this time will be on the upcoming deer season, progress in meeting population goals, local DNR management efforts and listening to citizen suggestions on improving deer management.”

These local open-house style meetings will provide hunters and others interested in deer a forum for sharing their observations, talking to DNR wildlife managers, reviewing new deer-related information – including the final deer plan – and discussing options for the future. No formal presentations have been planned, so people can arrive any time during the scheduled meeting times.

The DNR encourages anyone who can’t attend a scheduled meeting to contact a local wildlife manager for additional information or to address any questions about deer management. A list of area wildlife offices is available online at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife.

More information about the state’s deer management plan is available at mndnr.gov/deerplan.

Meeting details