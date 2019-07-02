Lakeland PBS
DNR Hires New Directors For Fish And Wildlife And Lands And Minerals Divisions

Jul. 2 2019

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announces the hiring of Dave Olfelt as the Fish and Wildlife Division director and Joe Henderson as the Lands and Minerals Division director.

Both men are two veteran state government leaders as Ofelt is the DNR’s regional wildlife manager for northeastern Minnesota and Henderson is the assistant director for the Lands and Minerals Division.

“I’m thrilled that Dave and Joe have agreed to take director positions in these two, high-profile DNR divisions, they bring tremendous experience and passion for their specific disciplines, and for engaging with our stakeholders,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

Olfelt will oversee a biennial budget of more than $200 million and a staff of 600 employees as the Fish and Wildlife Divison director, while Henderson will be responsible for providing real estate services for the management of state lands, overseeing the exploration and use of state-owned minerals, and providing regulatory oversight of ferrous and non-ferrous mining operations as the Lands and Minerals Divison director.

Olfelt begins his Fish and Wildlife job on July 15, while Henderson begins his job on July 8.

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

