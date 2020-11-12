Lakeland PBS

DNR Grants Remaining Required Permits and Approvals for Line 3 Replacement Project

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 12 2020

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has made decisions granting the remaining eight of 10 required DNR permits, licenses, and approvals for the proposed Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement project.

Enbridge is proposing to construct a new oil pipeline in the state, replacing its existing Line 3. Line 3 is one of six Enbridge oil pipelines that cross Minnesota in what Enbridge calls its mainline system.

The DNR made decisions granting two prior approvals on Oct. 19 and issued the following additional permits/licenses today:

  • Work in Public Waters Permit for Willow River Bridge
  • Work in Public Waters Permit for Public Water Wetlands on Private Land
  • Water Appropriation Permit for Dust Suppression
  • Water Appropriation Permit for Trench and Construction Dewatering
  • Water Appropriation Permit for Hydrostatic Testing and Horizontal Directional Drilling
  • Utility Crossing License for State Land
  • Utility Crossing License for Public Water
  • Threatened and Endangered Species Taking Permit

The Willow River Bridge would be constructed in Aitkin County and would facilitate access for long-term pipeline operation and maintenance. The construction of the bridge is regulated through a permit for work in public waters. This permit sets conditions, such as erosion control measures, to minimize impacts from the construction activity to the bed and banks of the river and to protect riverine resources.

This means that the proposed project meets the applicable state of Minnesota environmental regulatory requirements to receive these approvals.

