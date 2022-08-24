Lakeland PBS

DNR Fish Pond Stocked for This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

Lakeland News — Aug. 24 2022

The Minnesota State Fair begins tomorrow in St. Paul, and today the always popular outdoor fish pond and indoor fish tanks at the Department of Natural Resource’s fair building and grounds were stocked.

The exhibit began in 1905 using aquariums purchased from the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. This year’s exhibit is expected to display about three dozen species of fish found in Minnesota.

The largest fish in the exhibit is the lake sturgeon, which exceeds 50 inches. A State Fair veteran, this specimen was the gift of an angler who harvested it legally from the St. Croix River several years ago.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Removal of Tenant Farmer’s House Planned at Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls

Minnesota Announces Free Gun Lock Giveaway at State Fair

Twin Metals Sues Biden Administration to Regain Mine Leases

Health Officials: 87 Monkeypox Cases So Far in Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.