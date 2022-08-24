DNR Fish Pond Stocked for This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota State Fair begins tomorrow in St. Paul, and today the always popular outdoor fish pond and indoor fish tanks at the Department of Natural Resource’s fair building and grounds were stocked.

The exhibit began in 1905 using aquariums purchased from the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. This year’s exhibit is expected to display about three dozen species of fish found in Minnesota.

The largest fish in the exhibit is the lake sturgeon, which exceeds 50 inches. A State Fair veteran, this specimen was the gift of an angler who harvested it legally from the St. Croix River several years ago.

