DNR Expects Good Duck Hunting When Season Opens Saturday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials expect duck hunting to be good when Minnesota’s main waterfowl season opens Saturday morning.
Waterfowl specialist Steve Cordts with the Department of Natural Resources says the number of breeding ducks in Minnesota and North America has remained fairly high in recent years, and reports on the number of duck families over the summer have been favorable.
Minnesota’s duck season structure and regulations remain similar to recent years. The season will be open for 60 days, with closures in early October in the central and southern zones. The daily bag limit remains six per day.
Cordts says Canada goose hunters had low success in the early season after a poor hatch this spring, but goose hunting should improve as the season goes on.
