DNR Encourages Minnesotans to Plan for Spring Burning Restrictions

Lakeland News — Mar. 10 2023

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Minnesotans to plan for spring burning restrictions.

Vegetative debris burns are the number one cause of wildfires in Minnesota, and starting spring cleanup now can reduce the risk of a fire. Burning permits are put in place after the snow melts, and restrictions will remain in place until vegetation begins to “green up.”

Karen Harrison, a statewide wildfire prevention specialist with the DNR, gave some helpful tips on reducing the likelihood of starting a wildfire.

“If you’re burning vegetative debris, whenever possible, composting or chipping your yard debris is the best option, but if you need to burn it, you should do it when there’s a minimum of three inches of continuous snow on the ground around the fire, and then stay with your fire, have a shovel and water nearby,” said Harrison. “And before you leave, drown the coals with plenty of water or snow, stir, repeat until it’s out cold.”

If a fire does rekindle or escape, the person who set it is liable for any damages and wildfire suppression costs. In addition, it is illegal to burn garbage, plastic, tires, and lumber that has been chemically treated or painted.

Information on current burning restrictions in Minnesota can be found on the DNR website. In addition, the DNR’s guide on how to compost debris can be found here.

By — Lakeland News

