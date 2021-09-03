DNR Ease Burn Restrictions in Central and Northern MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Recent rain events in central and northern Minnesota have decreased, but not eliminated, wildfire risk allowing the DNR to adjust restrictions. Restrictions reflect on-the-ground conditions and wildland fire response capacity as assessed on a county-by-county basis.

Beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 3, Class III restrictions are in effect for the eastern portion of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Becker, Cass, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Ottertail, St. Louis, and Wadena counties, within state jurisdiction. Under these restrictions:

No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping on all state, county, or private lands. Camping stoves are permitted.

Attended campfires in established fire rings associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort are allowed.

No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits. Check with your local community for any additional restrictions.

Open burning permits are restricted.

The new Class III burning restrictions replace all previous burning, camping, and land management restrictions issued by DNR.

Areas of Closure on the Gunflint Trail and Greenwood Fire remain in place and are not affected by the updated burning restrictions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today