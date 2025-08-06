DNR Developing Conservation Plan for Timber Rattlers in SE MN

Non-game biologists with the Minnesota DNR in southeastern Minnesota are trying to develop a plan for one of the state’s threatened species: the timber rattler.

Although they are a venomous snake, timber rattlesnakes are generally docile, and their first reaction when faced with a threat is to flee or hide. If that is not an option, they will rattle their tail as a warning to back off. Bites are exceptionally rare.

Timber rattlers are considered a threatened species in Minnesota largely due to habitat loss, which has reduced their numbers. Timber rattlesnakes are only found in the Driftless Area of southeastern Minnesota.

DNR officials say they are monitoring the timber rattlesnake population and habitat to develop a conservation plan. Their goal is to survey more than 300 bluff sites by the end of next year to develop an accurate distribution record of timber rattlesnakes in Minnesota.