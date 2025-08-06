Aug 6, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

DNR Developing Conservation Plan for Timber Rattlers in SE MN

Non-game biologists with the Minnesota DNR in southeastern Minnesota are trying to develop a plan for one of the state’s threatened species: the timber rattler.

Although they are a venomous snake, timber rattlesnakes are generally docile, and their first reaction when faced with a threat is to flee or hide. If that is not an option, they will rattle their tail as a warning to back off. Bites are exceptionally rare.

Timber rattlers are considered a threatened species in Minnesota largely due to habitat loss, which has reduced their numbers. Timber rattlesnakes are only found in the Driftless Area of southeastern Minnesota.

DNR officials say they are monitoring the timber rattlesnake population and habitat to develop a conservation plan. Their goal is to survey more than 300 bluff sites by the end of next year to develop an accurate distribution record of timber rattlesnakes in Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Craguns 400x400 5 24

Happy Dancing Turtle - Open Garden

Related News

Crime

Level 3 Offender Moves to Location in Cass Lake

Community

Beltrami County Fair Kicks Off Events for 2025

Business

Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Holds Weekly Turtle Races During Summer

Sports

Pequot Lakes Patriots Teaching Youth at Football Camp