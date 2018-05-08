DNR Considering Changes To Walleye Regulations On Leech Lake

A proposal to allow anglers on Leech Lake in northwestern Minnesota more opportunity to keep walleye starting in 2019 will be up for consideration by the Department of Natural Resources.

“We’ve met or exceeded all of our walleye management objectives on Leech Lake in large part due to very consistent production of young walleyes over the past 10 years,” said Doug Schultz, DNR area fisheries supervisor. “For this reason we will be discussing potential relaxation of walleye regulations and asking for public comments on a proposal immediately after our fall survey work wraps up this September.”

Anglers will see yellow signs at public water accesses around Leech Lake on opening day, Saturday, May 12, notifying the public of the upcoming proposal. Details about a formal public comment period during the fall and ways to provide comment to the DNR on the proposal will be provided in the future.

The current regulation requires immediate release of all walleye 20 to 26 inches long with a possession limit of four fish, one of which can be longer than 26 inches. Any potential change would be effective for the 2019 fishing season, and such a change may be temporary based on future assessments of the fishery.

For more information on Leech Lake management go to: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/leechlake/index.html