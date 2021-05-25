Lakeland PBS

DNR Conservation Officer Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Grand Rapids

Lakeland News — May. 24 2021

Sarah Grell (Photo Credit: Minnesota DNR)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says one of its conservation officers died in a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids today.

According to the State Patrol, 39-year-old Sarah Grell was traveling north on Itasca County Road 335 this morning when a semi-truck traveling east on Itasca County Road 57 crashed into the driver side of Grell’s vehicle.

Grell served as an officer since 2005 and was part of a family legacy – her uncle, father, and grandfather also worked as conservation officers. Grell was married, and her husband works for the DNR’s forestry division. Grell also leaves behind three children.

Officer Grell is the 23rd Minnesota conservation officer to die in the line of duty.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

DNR Starts “My MN Outdoor Adventure” Campaign to Promote Diversity

Kim potter mugshot

MN Attorney General to Lead Prosecution Against Ex-Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright

Man Found Dead in Hubbard County From Apparent Hit-and-Run

Brainerd Police Chase Ends in Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.