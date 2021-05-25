DNR Conservation Officer Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Grand Rapids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says one of its conservation officers died in a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids today.

According to the State Patrol, 39-year-old Sarah Grell was traveling north on Itasca County Road 335 this morning when a semi-truck traveling east on Itasca County Road 57 crashed into the driver side of Grell’s vehicle.

Grell served as an officer since 2005 and was part of a family legacy – her uncle, father, and grandfather also worked as conservation officers. Grell was married, and her husband works for the DNR’s forestry division. Grell also leaves behind three children.

Officer Grell is the 23rd Minnesota conservation officer to die in the line of duty.

