DNR Certifies Record Muskie Caught in Mille Lacs Lake
A muskie that was caught this past fall in the Lakeland viewing area is now officially the state record holder.
Nolan Sprengeler caught the fish in Mille Lacs Lake on November 22nd at about 9 PM. It weighted in at 55 pounds and 14 ounces, and measured 57.75 inches by 29 inches.
After trying to revive the fish for almost an hour after catching it, Sprengeler decided to bring the fish in to get weighed on a certified scale. The DNR this week certified it as a weight-based state record.
The previous record was a 54-pound muskie that was caught in Lake Winnibigoshish in 1957.
