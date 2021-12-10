Lakeland PBS

DNR Certifies Record Muskie Caught in Mille Lacs Lake

Lakeland News — Dec. 9 2021

Credit: Nolan Sprengeler

A muskie that was caught this past fall in the Lakeland viewing area is now officially the state record holder.

Nolan Sprengeler caught the fish in Mille Lacs Lake on November 22nd at about 9 PM. It weighted in at 55 pounds and 14 ounces, and measured 57.75 inches by 29 inches.

After trying to revive the fish for almost an hour after catching it, Sprengeler decided to bring the fish in to get weighed on a certified scale. The DNR this week certified it as a weight-based state record.

The previous record was a 54-pound muskie that was caught in Lake Winnibigoshish in 1957.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

CWD Found in Brainerd Lakes Area Deer, Management Extended to 2024

With Warm Weather and Variable Conditions, DNR Urges Ice Safety

Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entrance on Black Friday

DNR Seeking Applicants to Serve on Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.