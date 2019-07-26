DNR Appoints Ebbenga As New Regional Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen announced today the appointment of Theresa Ebbenga to the northwest regional director position. the position was previously held by Rita Albrecht, who recently retired in early July.

Ebbenga is currently serving as an assistant regional manager for the DNR’s Ecological and Water Resources Division. Headquartered in Bemidji, the DNR’s northwest region includes 23 counties, from Lake of the Woods County in the north to Pope County in the south.

“Theresa will be a great fit for this job. She has demonstrated strong leadership skills over her tenure with the DNR, and her experience in bringing together diverse perspectives to shape policy and best practices will be an asset to our leadership team,” said Strommen.

Ebbenga will start her new job on Aug. 6.