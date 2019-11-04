Lakeland PBS

DNR Announces Mille Lacs Winter Walleye Limit

Malaak KhattabNov. 4 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Winter anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be allowed to keep one walleye this winter for the fourth season in a row.

The Department of Natural Resources announced winter regulations for Mille Lacs on Monday. Similar with last winter, anglers can keep one walleye starting Dec. 1 if it’s between 21 and 23 inches, or over 28.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says there’s evidence the state’s conservative approach to managing the popular lake is paying off. A fall assessment found the Mille Lacs walleye population has remained relatively stable over the past three years, having rebounded from lows seen from 2012 through 2016.

Fisheries chief Brad Parsons says they expect the walleye bite on Mille Lacs to be quite good this winter, which will likely result in a high harvest.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

DNR Says Smart Safety Choices May Have Saved Brainerd Area Duck Hunters’ Lives

MN Court of Appeals Hears Arguments For Canceling Permits On Proposed Mine

West Nile Virus Found In Ruffed Grouse In Minnesota, But Results Show Some Are Able To Survive

Minnesota DNR Offers A New Grant Program To Help Get Children Outside Early And Often

Latest Stories

Crosby Pasties Bring Community Together

Posted on Nov. 4 2019

Finalists For Destination Downtown Business Challenge Announced

Posted on Nov. 4 2019

Highway 71 Roundabout in Park Rapids Opening

Posted on Nov. 4 2019

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Wins Section Title for First Time Since 1994

Posted on Nov. 3 2019

BSU Football to Honor Seniors at Final Home Game

Posted on Nov. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.