Oct 2, 2025 | By: Collin Burns

DNR and MN Forestry Association to Host Storm Recovery Webinars

The Minnesota DNR is partnering with the Minnesota Forestry Association to host a fall webinar series to support woodland owners and forestry professionals with responding to recent storm damage in the Bemidji area. The webinars provide a chance for landowners to connect with experts and learn about resources that are available to them to help recover from storm damage, and manage their woods for the future.

Webinar Dates:

  • October 13th, 4:00-5:30pm
  • November 10th, 4:00-5:30pm
  • December 8th, 4:00-5:30pm

More information can be found at minnesotaforestry.org/blowdown

