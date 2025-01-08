DNR Adjusting CWD Strategy, Ends Targeted Deer Culling in Parts of SE MN

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is adjusting its chronic wasting disease management strategy after the disease reached endemic stage in three southeast Minnesota deer permit areas.

The DNR will discontinue targeted culling in deer permit areas 646, 647, and 648, in the southeast corner of the state, where chronic wasting disease has reached a point in which some of the current methods of management are no longer effective. The DNR says that when CWD prevalence reaches 5% or greater, the disease has reached a threshold where research shows culling is not effective at reducing disease prevalence or controlling the spread.

According to a press release, the management strategy will shift emphasis toward other CWD management tools within the endemic zone while working to prevent the spread of the disease beyond those areas.

Local landowners and hunters can still help manage CWD in these areas by actively participating in opportunities to increase antlerless deer harvest, abiding by carcass movement restrictions, obeying feeding and attractant bans, and by participating in additional hunting opportunities.

“While it is disappointing that CWD prevalence has been increasing in these areas, it still remains relatively low compared to neighboring states, and we have not given up efforts to minimize its impact,” said Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Michelle Carstensen in a statement. “There are still many opportunities in these DPAs and statewide for hunters and landowners to engage in the fight against CWD, including participating in liberalized hunting opportunities, getting deer tested for the disease, and following safe carcass disposal guidelines.”

More information on the DNR’s CWD response plan can be found here.