DNR Adds Counties to Burning Restrictions List

The areas for burning restrictions have been expanded by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to a press release, 17 counties now have burning restrictions applied to them. These counties are:

Becker

Beltrami

Cass

Clearwater

Crow Wing

Hubbard

Kittson

Lake of the Woods

Mahnomen

Marshall

Otter Tail

Pennington

Polk

Red Lake

Roseau

Stevens

Wadena

These fire restrictions are enforced due to the increase in wildfire risk in northwestern Minnesota. Due to these added restrictions, the DNR will not issues permits for open burning of bush or yard waste. This practice can continue when the burning restrictions are lifted.

“These restrictions really do work – they’ve helped reduce wildfires by more than 30 percent over the past decade,” says DNR wildfire prevention supervisor Allison Reynolds.

Alternative ways of getting rid of waste are encouraged. These methods include chipping, composting or taking bush to a collection site.

