Lakeland PBS

DNR Adds Counties to Burning Restrictions List

Mary BalstadMay. 10 2022

The areas for burning restrictions have been expanded by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to a press release, 17 counties now have burning restrictions applied to them. These counties are:

  • Becker
  • Beltrami
  • Cass
  • Clearwater
  • Crow Wing
  • Hubbard
  • Kittson
  • Lake of the Woods
  • Mahnomen
  • Marshall
  • Otter Tail
  • Pennington
  • Polk
  • Red Lake
  • Roseau
  • Stevens
  • Wadena

These fire restrictions are enforced due to the increase in wildfire risk in northwestern Minnesota. Due to these added restrictions, the DNR will not issues permits for open burning of bush or yard waste. This practice can continue when the burning restrictions are lifted.

“These restrictions really do work – they’ve helped reduce wildfires by more than 30 percent over the past decade,” says DNR wildfire prevention supervisor Allison Reynolds.

Alternative ways of getting rid of waste are encouraged. These methods include chipping, composting or taking bush to a collection site.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Beltrami County Chief Deputy Recognized by MN Emergency Communications Network

Fire in Blackduck Under Investigation

DNR Announces Walleye Fishing Rules for Upper Red Lake This Year

Spring Burning Restrictions Start for 2022 in Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.