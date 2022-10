Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s time for Debate #6, this time we’re coming to you from our Brainerd, MN, Studio. Richard Blake (DFL) and Ben Davis (R) discuss, debate, and share their plans and ideas for District 6A