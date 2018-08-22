Lakeland PBS
Division Street Roundabouts Expected To Be Near Complete By Start Of School

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 22 2018
We’ve reported that construction of the new Gene Dillon Elementary School is complete, but parents and students may also be wondering about the roundabout construction being done on Division St. by Bemidji High School.

The Beltrami County Highway Department says the roundabouts are very close to being finished. The concrete and a gravel base will be put down this week. Paving will take two days and is scheduled to start next week. There will still be a few cosmetic touches that may not be done before school starts, but it’s nothing that should affect the traffic flow.

Bruce Hasbargen, the Beltrami County Public Works Director, says, “We were just discussing today that maybe the final lift of paving might not be done until later this fall. So, things like scraping might not get done until then, but there are other items like turf establishment, lights, signs, things like that we’re going to try to get as much done as we can, but some of that will still be underway and so there could be times when it’s – there’s still flaggers. There’s still work going on out on the site.”

The Beltrami County Highway Department says they will give more updates about any closures towards the end of next week.

Shirelle Moore
