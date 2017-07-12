Division Street Construction Project Set To Begin In Bemidji

Phase 2 of the Division Street Utility Extension project by the City of Bemidji and ISD #31, Karvakko and Reierson Construction Inc. will begin on Monday, July 17.

The project includes bituminous removal, water and sewer main and service installations, bituminous paving and turf establishment. During construction of Phase 2, the intersection of Division Street and Adams Avenue will remain a temporary 4-way stop. Traffic along Adams Avenue, north of the intersection with Division Street, will be shifted to the east but will remain open to two-way traffic.

You can expect a temporary closure of the intersection at Division Street and Adams Avenue to install a water main across the intersection. A notice of the intersection closure will be given out before construction begins.

As a reminder, all high school entrances will remain open for the duration of the project.

The project is scheduled to be completed by August 11, depending on weather conditions.

Karvakko will post updates to their “Project Updates” tab on their website at www.karvakko.com.