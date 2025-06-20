Division Street Construction in Bemidji to Begin Monday, June 23rd

Construction of a shared-used trail along the south side of Division Street W (CSAH 7) in Bemidji will begin this coming Monday, June 23rd.

A press release from Beltrami County says work will take place from Bemidji High School to Jefferson Avenue. The project will be open to traffic, but people are urged to find an alternative route to avoid delays.

Drivers should expect ongoing construction activities in that area, including partial lane closures and shoulder closures. The Beltrami County Highway Department urges motorists to slow down and use caution when traveling in work zones.

Work is expected to be completed by August 15th.