Divers Recover Body Of 13-year-Old Boy From Mine Pit Lake
CROSBY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say divers have recovered the body of a 13-year-old Minneapolis boy from a mine pit lake in the Crosby area.
A spokesman for the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was playing Frisbee with his father Friday evening when the disc landed in the water. He was swept away by a strong current while trying to retrieve it.
Divers recovered the body Saturday in about 92 feet of water.
Authorities say the boy was swept in near the inlet of a stream.
