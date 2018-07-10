Divers Find Body of Missing Swimmer In Adney Lake

The body of a 60-year-old swimmer who went missing after failing to resurface on Sunday was found Monday afternoon, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a St. Paul man, was recovered in 9 feet of water in Adney Lake, southeast of Crosslake. The body was found in the vicinity to where he had jumped off a pontoon, went under water, and never resurfaced.

The incident was reported at 3:03 p.m. on Sunday. Recovery efforts where made difficult by an incoming storm, forcing the search to be called off.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family members.