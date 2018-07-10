Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Divers Find Body of Missing Swimmer In Adney Lake

Jul. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

The body of a 60-year-old swimmer who went missing after failing to resurface on Sunday was found Monday afternoon, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a St. Paul man, was recovered in 9 feet of water in Adney Lake, southeast of Crosslake. The body was found in the vicinity to where he had jumped off a pontoon, went under water, and never resurfaced.

The incident was reported at 3:03 p.m. on Sunday. Recovery efforts where made difficult by an incoming storm, forcing the search to be called off.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Suspects Being Held For Possible Involvement in a Burglary

In Focus: Gregory Park Hosts Summer Bandstand Series

Battle Of The Midway 3

Extensive Damage To Crosslake Businesses Due To Fire

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Latest Story

Suspects Being Held For Possible Involvement in a Burglary

36-year-old, Blaine Beaulieu from Onamia, MN and 21-year-old Simone Boyd-Evans also from Onamia have charges pending for their involvement in a
Posted on Jul. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Suspects Being Held For Possible Involvement in a Burglary

Posted on Jul. 10 2018

Brainerd Legion Baseball Beats Apple Valley

Posted on Jul. 10 2018

MN Officials Seeking Federal Damage Assessment For Storms

Posted on Jul. 10 2018

Free Medical Clinic Open In Cass Lake Until July 19th

Posted on Jul. 10 2018

Community Spotlight: Brainerd Ski Loons Host First Show Of The Summer

Posted on Jul. 9 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.